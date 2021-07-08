SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.88

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 15519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

