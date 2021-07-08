SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.88

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 15519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

