ShareRing Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

ShareRing Coin Trading

