Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $71,605.72 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.
- On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.
- On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.
- On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.
- On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.
Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.
STTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,082,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.