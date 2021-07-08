Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

SAEYY stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.