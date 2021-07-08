Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SAEYY stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.