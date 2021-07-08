Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $380.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.