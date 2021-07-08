Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 211,786 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The firm has a market cap of $686.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

