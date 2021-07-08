SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 122.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.78 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

