Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Critical Contrast

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Signify Health and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health N/A N/A N/A Amedisys 9.53% 28.53% 13.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signify Health and Amedisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $610.60 million 8.09 -$14.50 million N/A N/A Amedisys $2.07 billion 4.24 $183.61 million $6.11 44.09

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Signify Health and Amedisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63 Amedisys 0 2 9 0 2.82

Signify Health presently has a consensus target price of $34.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Amedisys has a consensus target price of $289.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Signify Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Amedisys.

Summary

Amedisys beats Signify Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 320 home health care centers, 180 hospice care centers, and 14 personal-care care centers in 39 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

