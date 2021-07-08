Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,478,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,126,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 9,269,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,099,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.