SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.27. 2,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,074. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.56 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $328,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,236 shares of company stock worth $6,320,772. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

