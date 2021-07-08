SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 15164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19.

SJM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.