Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $$13.50 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

