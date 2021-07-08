Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF remained flat at $$13.50 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

