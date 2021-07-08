Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Skillz by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 276.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $14,732,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $377,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $17.56 on Monday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

