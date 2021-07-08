SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 6.8%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 358,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

