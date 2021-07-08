Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$38.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 77,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$14.92 and a one year high of C$35.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.72.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.