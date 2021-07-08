SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$30.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.49 and a 12 month high of C$30.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.