SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $197.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $828.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

SDC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

