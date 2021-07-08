Sonia Syngal Sells 21,000 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78.

Shares of GPS opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Gap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

