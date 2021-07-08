Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 2.7%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.27. 154,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,413,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 113,045 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 71,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 464,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 405,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

