S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $443.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $410.00 to $443.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.08.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $419.16 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,521,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 144,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

