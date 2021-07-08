Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $61,920.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $61,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $59,880.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

LOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

