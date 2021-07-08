SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $31.12 million and $277,587.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.57 or 0.00922294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044207 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,134,396,263 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

