SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Affinia Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

