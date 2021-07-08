Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 213,894 Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.84% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,377,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

