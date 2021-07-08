Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 407,925 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 407,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.83% of RADA Electronic Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 14,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

