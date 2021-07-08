Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New $49.36 Million Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 997,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,356,000. Sanofi makes up approximately 3.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 30,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.