Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases 85,365 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $16,202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $191,966.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,244. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 1,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,199. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

