Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $165.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,362. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.