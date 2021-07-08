Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,062. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

