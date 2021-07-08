Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,464 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,854 shares of company stock valued at $267,225,043. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.93. The stock had a trading volume of 355,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.