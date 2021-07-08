Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) & Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Critical Analysis

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions -5.30% N/A -12.02% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.12 -$15.64 million ($14.16) -0.27 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.13 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.51

Staffing 360 Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Staffing 360 Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

