Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.36% of Steel Partners worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,124. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLP opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $632.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

