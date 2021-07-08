Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLC shares. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,248. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.33. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.