Stephen A. Riddick Sells 2,420 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen A. Riddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

