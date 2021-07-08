Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.68 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,821,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,393,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,181,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 326,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.