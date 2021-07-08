Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.08 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

