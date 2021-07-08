Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.39 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AME opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

