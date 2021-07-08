Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.81 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $179,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

LMBS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

