Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLAC opened at $307.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

