STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $128,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $213.35 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

