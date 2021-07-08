Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 76,408 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.