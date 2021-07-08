Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.57 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.