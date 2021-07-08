Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.84 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

