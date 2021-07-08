Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

