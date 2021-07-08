Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of WD-40 worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $260.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

