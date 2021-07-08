Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €35.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.21 ($36.71).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €28.26 ($33.25) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.92.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.