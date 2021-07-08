Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

