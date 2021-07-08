STK (STK) Price Up 9.9% This Week

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, STK has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One STK coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a market capitalization of $999,290.49 and $13,480.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00057738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00891290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005315 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

Buying and Selling STK

