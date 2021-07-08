Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alliant Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,848 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,714% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 765,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,179. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,384,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

