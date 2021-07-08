Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Interactive Brokers Group Put Options (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,077 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,067% compared to the typical daily volume of 435 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,173,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,169,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $40,152,600 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.